Belden -3.4% as analysts get cautious after earnings miss

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is down 3.4% today following some trimmed guidance in its Q3 results, which missed revenue expectations amid enterprise softness.

Bullish analysts have downgraded accordingly. Shares were downgraded to Hold by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, which cut its price target to $56, now implying 7.3% upside.

Cross Research and Longbow Research have each also cut ratings, to Hold and Neutral respectively.