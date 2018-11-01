Kennedy-Wilson +4.4% as Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumps 88%

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) +4.4% after Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumps 88% Y/Y; that compares with consensus estimate of $115.7M, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes in a note.

He reiterates his buy recommendation and price target of $33.

Q3 EPS 9 cents vs. loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-property NOI +4%%.

In-place estimated annual NOI of $416M down 5% from year-end 2017.

Targeting an additional $26M of estimated annual NOI tobe in place by the end of 2019 and an incremental $72M-$78M to be in place by the end of 2023 through the planned completion of development and stabilization initiatives.

