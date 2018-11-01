U.S. crude oil sinks to seven-month low as production, inventories rise

Crude oil prices tumbled more than 2%, with U.S. WTI settling -2.5% to a nearly seven-month low $63.69 and Brent -2.8% at $72.97/bbl, after both benchmarks in October posted their worst monthly drops since July 2016, with WTI down almost 11% and Brent sinking nearly 9%.

The Energy Information Administration reported U.S. stockpiles of crude rose for the sixth straight week, up 3.2M barrels to 426M, the highest total since June, and the EIA's monthly oil production data showed August output surged by 2.1M bbl/day Y/Y to a record 11.3M bbl/day.

“U.S. oil production in August far exceeded expectations, potentially indicating a more than adequately supplied market,” wrote analysts at Simmons & Co.

Analysts say last week's comments by Saudi oil minister al-Falih that the Saudis would 'meet any demand that materializes' also set the tone for this week. “With those statements, al-Falih caused Iran supply disruption fears to go away and prices collapsed,” says Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Goldman Sachs says demand concerns and diminishing fears over Iran supply losses prompted crude oil’s fall over the past month, but reiterates its year-end Brent price forecast of $80/bbl, still expecting Iran exports "will fall further in the face of low OPEC spare capacity and that oil demand growth will prove resilient."

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI