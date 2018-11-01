Arista +7.4% on near-30% revenue gains

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 7.4% in early after-hours going following its Q3 earnings beat amid healthy revenue gains and growing margins.

Revenues grew 28.7% Y/Y and were up 8.4% from the second quarter. Net income (non-GAAP) rose to $171.3M from $128.2M.

Non-GAAP gross margin, meanwhile, ticked up to 64.6% from last quarter's 64.5% and a year-ago 64.4%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $485.5M (up 27.6%); Service, $77.8M (up 35.9%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $582M-$594M (in line) along with gross margin of 63-65% and operating margin of about 35%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

