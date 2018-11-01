Oasis Petroleum, Carrizo Oil & Gas pop amid takeover chatter

Oasis Petroleum (OAS +2.8% ) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO +2.3% ) pushed higher in afternoon trading as analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt speculated that several other mergers could be coming to the upstream oil and gas space following Encana's $5.5B deal for Newfield Exploration.

Tudor Pickering drew a comparison between NFX's elevated stock and that of other producers, including OAS and CRZO.

Bloomberg's automated terminal service noted that interest in news about OAS was unusually high while the flow of information about the company was just average; trading in OAS options was nearly 9x the full-day average over the past 20 trading sessions.