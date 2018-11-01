Kraft Heinz -6% after profit miss

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) trades lower after posting Q3 profit below expectations.

Sales were up 1.6% to $6.4B, including a 1.6 percentage point hit from currency swings. Kraft saw a net 0.6 percentage point benefit from acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.62B was tallied up vs. $1.75B consensus.

Organic sales were up 2.6% Y/Y in Q3 as volume gains offset lower pricing.

CEO update: "This reflects our strong pipeline of marketing, new product and whitespace initiatives now in the marketplace, backed by investments in capabilities we have been making for brand and category advantage. While a number of one-off factors - as well as our desire to insure customer service - held back profit in the quarter, we remain confident that we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth going forward."

Shares of Kraft are down 6.46% in AH trading to $52.55.

