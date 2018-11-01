Starbucks +8% after comparable sales impress

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) pops in AH trading after strong FQ4 results.

Global comparable store sales rose 3.0% during the quarter to top the +2.4% consensus estimate. Transactions were down 1% during the quarter, while ticket/pricing added four percentage points of growth.

Global comparable sales by region: Americas +4% vs +2.9% expected, China/Asia-Pacific +1% vs. +0.1% consensus, EMEA +2% vs. +1.0% consensus.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 270 bps to 15.2% of sales. Operating margin in the Americas segment was down 110 bps to 21.9%.

Starbucks expects FY19 EPS of $2.61 to $2.66 vs. $2.63 consensus. Consolidated revenue growth of 5% to 7% is anticipated (in-line with expectations). The company continues to expect to add ~2.1K net new Starbucks stores globally.

Shares of SBUX are up 8.13% AH to $63.34.

