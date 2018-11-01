Uniti Group acquires Information Transport Solutions; revises guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) acquires Information Transport Solutions, a technology provider primarily for educational institutions in Alabama and Florida, for $54.0M.

Also completes sale-leaseback and fiber acquisitions with with CableSouth Media and U.S. TelePacific Holdings.

Agrees to buy JKM Consulting, a local fiber provider in eastern Alabama, for $6M.

Revises midpoint of 2018 AFFO outlook to $2.49 per share vs. prior outlook of $2.52, to reflect the ITS acquisition and the timing of other transactions.

Q3 results: AFFO per share of 62 cents beats consensus by 8 cents; compares with 63 cents a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $252.6M vs. $245.2M a year earlier.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA $199.2M vs. $194.9M.