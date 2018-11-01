CBS rises after beat in first quarter less Moonves

CBS is up 0.9% after hours following a steady beat on the bottom line in its Q3 earnings, the first quarter to wrap up without Les Moonves in the CEO chair in 15 years.

The company hit Q3 records for revenues in EPS, and "we remain on track to achieve our 2018 outlook, with revenue growth in the high-single digits and EPS growth in the high teens," says acting CEO Joe Ianniello.

Digital initiatives showed strength in the company's revenues, which grew nearly 3% overall.

Operating income fell 5% to $690M due to "costs relating to corporate matters"; adjusted operating income was up 1% in accordance with the revenue growth.

And net earnings from continuing operations rose 17% to $488M on a GAAP basis (up 11% to $469M adjusted).

Revenues by segment: Entertainment, $2.15B (up 18.5%); Cable Networks, $569M (down 32.3%); Publishing, $240M (up 5.3%); Local Media, $434M (up 9.3%).

Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.26B (up 14.2%); Content licensing and distribution, $933M (up 8.5%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $1.008B (down 12%).

Operating cash flow was $134M, up from $26M; free cash flow was $97M vs. a year-ago outflow of $18M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

