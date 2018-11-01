Universal Display -19% on misses, downside guide, market warning

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) plunges 18.9% on Q3 results that missed revenue and EPS estimates. Downside FY18 guidance has revenue from $240M to $250M (consensus: $304.62M).

Q3 material sales revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $51.2M. Royalty and license fees revenue increased 94% to $23.3M. Cost of materials increased 17% to $13.8M. Operating income was up $10.2M to $26M.

Management warns that the “magnitude of the second-half pick-up in our material sales is not shaping up to the degree that we had earlier forecasted.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

