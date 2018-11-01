Shake Shack lower after comp sales miss

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports same-shack sales fell 0.7% in Q3 to miss the consensus mark of +0.9%..

Guest traffic was down 4.0% during the quarter.

Shake-level operating margin came in at 25.8% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.5% to $21.3M.

The company plans to open 33 to 34 new domestic company-owned shacks.

Shake Shack reiterates that it expects 2018 revenue of $450M to $452M vs. $452M consensus

Shares of Shake Shack are down 6.15% AH to $51.26 after a 3.61% gain into the earnings report.

