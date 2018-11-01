More on Main Street Q3

Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) Q3 net distributable net investment income of $40.2M, or 66 cents per share, beats consensus by 4 cents, an increase of 10% from $36.5M, or 64 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net investment income of $38.1M, up 12% Y/Y.

Net asset value of $24.69 per share at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $23.53 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $1.13 per share vs. 61 cents in year-ago quarter.

Return on equity of 15.6% for trailing 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2018.

MAIN -0.8% in after-hours trading.

Previously: Main Street Capital beats by $0.04, misses on total investment income (Nov. 1)