U.S. Steel -3% despite Q3 earnings beat

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3% after-hours despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and a 15% Y/Y revenue increase.

U.S. Steel guides to Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $575M, which would compute to full-year EBITDA of $1.8B, slightly below prior guidance of $1.85B-$1.9B; Q3 adjusted EBITDA came in at $526M vs. $525M guidance.

The company says says market conditions remain solid, with stable end-user steel consumption, but it experienced lower customer order rates for an extended period in Q3, driven by falling spot and index prices; it expects continued strength in steel demand will support favorable market conditions as it enters 2019.

Results for the company's flat-rolled segment are expected to improve primarily due to increased shipments and lower maintenance and outage costs, partially offset by lower average realized prices, while tubular results are seen improving despite a softening in the energy tubulars market.

U.S. Steel also announces a $300M share repurchase authorization.