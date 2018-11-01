Caesars +9% after unexpected Q3 profit

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) rallies 8.8% after posting an unexpected profit in Q3 on revenue of $2.19B (+2.9% Y/Y) and EBITDAR of $600M (-2.1% Y/Y).

CEO update: "Despite soft demand in Las Vegas during the third quarter, our booking pace is up meaningfully in the fourth quarter and we expect to deliver approximately 4% to 6% adjusted EBITDAR growth for the full year. Our results demonstrated continued broad-based strength across our regional properties and momentum in our operational efficiency efforts. Our performance this quarter shows the benefits of our portfolio approach and the balance between destination and regional assets."

Previously: Caesars Entertainment beats by $0.18, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)

Previously: Caesars CEO to step down next year (Nov. 1)