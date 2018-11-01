Puma Bio Q3 Nerlynx sales up almost nine-fold; shares down 35% after hours on weak sequential growth

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 62.6 (+999%); Nerlynx sales: 52.6 (+762.3%).

Net loss: (14.2) (+81.6%); non-GAAP net income: 6.6 (+113.0%); loss/share: (0.37) ( +82.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.16 (+111.8%).

Topline data from Phase 3 NALA study evaluating neratinib + capecitabine in third-line HER2+ breast cancer expected this quarter or H1 2019.

Shares are down 35% after hours on robust volume in apparent response to less-than-expected sequential growth for Nerlynx. Sales were up only 3.5% compared to Q2.

Previously: Puma Biotechnology beats by $1.14, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)