Globalstar ticks up after Q3 revenue misses

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) is up 2% in light trading so far after a Q3 report where revenues missed slightly alongside its CEO transition to Dave Kagan.

Operating loss increased by $7.2M amid higher operating expenses, including $5.5M tied to the failed merger with Thermo Acquisitions.

Net income fell $43.4M, mainly due to a lower noncash derivative gain of $39.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA, though, rose 23% to $12.2M.

Revenue breakout: Service, $29.9M (up 14.7%); Subscriber equipment sales, $5.8M (up 32%).

In Services, all core revenue streams saw higher ARPU, including Duplex (up 27%) and SPOT (up 14%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Globalstar misses on revenue (Nov. 01 2018)

Press release