More on Tanger Q3: Boosts lower end of 2018 FFO view, cautious for 2019

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) lifts lower end of 2018 FFO per share guidance range by 2 cents to $2.42-$2.46 from $2.40-$2.46; consensus estimate of $2.43.

2018 same-center NOI guidance: down 1.5-2.0% vs prior view of down 1.5-2.5%.

SKT -0.7% as CEO Steven B. Tanger sounds a note of caution approaching 2019. "There may still need to be selective adjustments to rents and term as we aggressively work to ultimately further increase occupancy with productive tenants," he says.

Q3 adjusted FFO of $61.9M, or 63 cents per share, beats consensus estimate by 3 cents; flat vs. year-ago quarter.

Q3 consolidated portfolio occupancy 96.4%, up 80 basis points from Q2-end.

Portfolio NOI rises 2.2% for the quarter and 1.1% YTD; same-center NOI fell 1.0% for the quarter and declined 1.5% YTD.

During Q3, Hurricane Florence caused seven Tanger Outlet Centers, or 13% of its overall portfolio, to close for a cumulative total of 27 days in 2018.

