Stocks shoot to third straight gain, sparked by Trump trade tweet

The major market averages scored a third straight day of gains, as a tweet by Pres. Trump indicated potential progress in U.S.-China trade relations and helped boost stocks from their early doldrums.

Cyclical sectors rallied on the news, as the materials (+3%), consumer discretionary (+2.2%) and industrial (+1.7%) groups topped today's sector standings; the materials sector also was aided as DowDuPont, its top-weighted component, beat earnings estimates.

The information technology group (+1.2%) performed in-line with the broader market, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 4.6%, and has jumped more than 10% since its Monday close.

Utilities (-0.5%) was the day's only loser, although communication services (+0.1%) barely kept out of the red.

The financial sector (+0.5%) also lagged, as U.S. Treasury prices ticked higher to push the two-year yield down 4 bps to 2.84% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 3.14%.

U.S. WTI December crude oil tumbled 2.5% to settle at a seven-month low $63.69/bbl.