Viavi earns beat amid 40% revenue growth

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) eked out a beat on adjusted profits in its fiscal first quarter with broad revenue gains that topped 40% growth.

Operating margin rose 260 basis points on an adjusted basis to 16.3%.

"We delivered solid results in fiscal Q1 2019, driven by better than expected demand in our key growth areas of Fiber, 5G wireless, and 3D Sensing," says CEO Oleg Khaykin. "However, our strong performance in Fiber, 5G wireless and 3D Sensing was dampened by the continuing weak spending by the North American service providers."

Revenue by segment: Network enablement, $164.5M (up 47.4%); Service enablement, $26.2M (up 5.2%); Optical security and performance products, $77.8M (up 43%).

Cash and investments came to $659.6M at quarter's end,

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $270M-$290M and EPS of $0.15-$0.17, both in line with consensus.

