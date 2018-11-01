More on STAG Industrial Q3: Same-store cash NOI growth 1.4%

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q3 core FFO per share of 45 cents vs. 43 cents in year-ago quarter; in-line with consensus.

STAG -1.2% in after-hours trading.

Operating portfolio occupancy 96.0% as of Sept. 30, 2018; total portfolio occupancy at 95.4%

Q3 new/renewal leases total/weighted average 1.07M square feet.

Q3 same-store cash NOI growth of 1.4%.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAre of $63.2M, up 13% Y/Y from $55.7M.

Acquired 15 buildings in Q3, consisting of 3.3M square feet for $194.M with weighted average capitalization rate of 6.9%.

Sold four buildings in Q3 consisting of 339,956 square feet for $105M, resulting in a gain of $3.2M.

Previously: STAG Industrial FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)