Symantec +6.8% on Q2 beats, in-line guide

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) gains 6.8% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $1.16B to $1.19B (consensus: $1.19B) and EPS of $0.37 to $0.41 (consensus: $0.39). Reaffirmed in-line FY19 guidance has revenue $4.67B to $4.79B (consensus: $4.73B) and EPS from $1.47 to $1.57 (consensus: $1.51).

Revenue: Enterprise Security, $574M (consensus: $544.7M); Consumer Digital Safety, $601M (consensus: $600.1M).

Non-GAAP operating marign was 31.7%. Contract liabilities were $2.74B, even with consensus. Billings narrowly beat with $1.16B compared to $1.12B.

