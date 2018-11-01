Tech | Earnings News

Mitek Systems reports Q4 beat, upside guide; considering ASG offer

|About: Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)|By:, SA News Editor

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) reports Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 63% Y/Y growth. Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $83M to $86M (consensus: $82.04M).

ASG Technologies: The board acknowledges that ASG made a public non-binding proposal to acquire Mitek for $10/share in cash. The company will “thoroughly consider” the proposal in light of “all available opportunities.”   

