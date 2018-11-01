MetLife +3.7%% in AH as Q3 beats

MetLife (NYSE:MET) gains 3.7% in after-hours trading as Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.4B, or $1.38 per share, beat consensus of $1.27.

Compares with $1.1B, or $1.04, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 premiums, fees and other revenue fell 4% to $12.1B Y/Y.

Q3 net investment income of $4.49B, up 4% from $4.30B a year ago.

Q3 total adjusted earnings for the U.S. were $795M, up 47%, driven by U.S. tax reform, favorable underwriting, and volume growth.

Q3 adjusted earnings for Asia were $266M, down 15%, as volume growth was more than offset by the annual actuarial assumption review.

Q3 adjusted earnings for Latin America were $170M, up 4%.

Q3 adjusted earnings for EMEA of $55M fell 23%, mostly due to the annual actuarial assumption review.

Book value, ex-AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $42.97 per share, up

Adjusted ROE, ex-AOCI other than FCTA, of 12.9% vs. 91% in year-ago quarter.

Conference call Nov. 2 at 9AM ET

