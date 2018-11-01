Equinix bumps guidance after forex impacts

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) topped profit expectations and grew funds from operations in its Q3 report, but guided on the light side for the current quarter.

Adjusted funds from operations were up Y/Y to $402.3M, but declined 6% sequentially. That figure includes $9M in integration costs for acquisitions.

Revenues grew 2% Q/Q to $1.284B and operating income rose 24% sequentially, to $266M (operating margin 21%).

EBITDA was $613M with a 48% margin.

For the full year, it's raising guidance for AFFO to $1.619B-$1.639B -- 13% Y/Y growth. That figure assumes $40M in integration costs.

It also sees revenues of $5.06B-$5.07B (16% growth, or 9% normalized/constant currency) and EBITDA of $2.4B-$2.41B (a 48% margin).

For the coming quarter, it sees revenues growing sequentially to $1.299B-$1.309B and EBITDA of $604M-$614M.

