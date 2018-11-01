Chemours -11% after seeing Q4 earnings at lower end of guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) -11.3% after-hours despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, but revenues rose just 3% Y/Y and fell short of Wall Street expectations and it sees Q4 profits on the lower side of its guidance.

Chemours says Q4 adjusted EBITDA likely will fall "within the lower half of our original guidance range" of $1.7B-$1.85B, with full-year adjusted EPS forecast at $5.10-$5.85.

For Q4, Fluoroproducts segment sales rose 7% Y/Y to $682M, Chemical Solutions gained 5% to $155M, and Titanium Technologies segment sales totaled $791M vs. $799M in the prior-year quarter.