Teradata +2.4% on mixed Q3, upside FY EPS guide

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) gains 2.4% on Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue. Q4 guidance has in-line revenue from $555M to $575M (consensus: $559.69M) and downside EPS of $0.41 to $0.45 (consensus: $0.46).

FY18 guidance has in-line revenue from $2.13B to $2.15B (consensus: $2.14B) and upside EPS of $1.22 to $1.26 (consensus: $1.21).

Revenue breakdown: Recurring, $312M (consensus: $319.5M); Perpetual Software Licenses and Hardware, $77M (consensus: $71.4M); Consulting Services, $137M (consensus: $144.1M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.9% and operating margin was 8.2%.

