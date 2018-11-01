Ladder Capital +4.9% after Q3 earnings beat

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q3 core earnings of $63.4M, or 59 cents per share, increases from $35.7M, or 35 cents, in the year-ago quarter. Per-share figure beats the average analyst estimate by 18 cents.

Q3 net interest income of $38.9M rose 33% from $29.3M a year ago.

Records provision for loan losses of $10.3M vs. nil in year ago, bringing net interest income after provision for loan losses to $28.6M vs. $29.3M.

Q3 net rental income increases to $17.8M from $16.0M.

GAAP book value per share $13.82 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $13.43 at June 30, 2018.

Undepreciated book value per share $15.25 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $14.97 at June 30, 2018.

