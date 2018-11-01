Magellan eyes U.S. Gulf Coast oil export terminal

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it is considering a potential oil export terminal on Harbor Island in Corpus Christi, Tex., capable of loading VLCCs, joining a crowded group looking to build an export terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast designed to load supertankers.

MMP CEO Michael Mears says it would take “considerable time” before a final decision on the project is made.

MMP also says the total cost of its proposed crude oil pipeline from the Permian Basin in west Texas to the Gulf Coast is expected to be $2B with the company’s share totaling ~$500M.

MMP also says volumes on the BridgeTex pipeline averaged more than 395K bbl/day during Q3 compared with 280K bbl/day a year earlier.

In its Q3 earnings report, MMP said it was increasing guidance for its annual distributable cash flow by $20M to $1.12B for 2018, or ~1.25x the amount needed to pay projected cash distributions for 2018.