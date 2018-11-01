Acacia +5.8% after margin improvement paces beat

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is up 5.8% in postmarket trading after its beat on top and bottom lines and guidance whose midpoint topped analyst expectations.

Revenues fell nearly 10%, but a favorable shift in product mix boosted margins.

And the company reinstated long-term financial targets unchanged from the targets before ZTE was banned, a move that shook up the optical components industry.

Non-GAAP gross margin hit 46.7%, up 300 basis points. Net income was $17.6M and adjusted EBITDA was $18.5M.

“In the third quarter, newer customers contributed 43% of our total revenue and a Tier 1 switch and router customer contributed greater than 10% of revenue for the first time," says CEO Raj Shanmugaraj.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $98M-$106M (vs. consensus for $99.75M) and EPS of $0.30-$0.40 (vs. consensus for $0.32).

Previously: Acacia Communications beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Nov. 01 2018)

Press release