EOG Resources beats Q3 estimates but raises spending outlook

EOG resources (NYSE:EOG) -0.7% after-hours despite posting better than forecast Q3 earnings and revenues, as it also raises its spending outlook for the full year.

EOG says it set a company record and exceeded the high end of its target range for crude oil volumes in Q3 by producing 415K bbl/day, up 27% Y/Y; natural gas liquids production surged 46% while natural gas volumes grew 13%, contributing to total company production growth of 25%.

The company says it is on track to reduce total well costs by 5% in 2018, and targets further well cost reductions in 2019; it expects to complete ~720 net wells this year, an increase of 20 net wells from its prior forecast.

EOG also raises its FY 2018 spending budget to $5.8B-$6B, up from $5.4B-$5.8B previously, saying the larger budget would allow it to “retain high performing service providers” through the end of the year and provide service continuity into 2019.