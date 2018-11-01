Adverum -29.7% as it ends therapy for A1AT deficiency

Adverum (NASDAQ:ADVM) has slid 29.7% after hours after a program update says it's going to end development of its gene therapy for A1AT deficiency.

Preliminary data from its ADVANCE Phase 1/2 study showed that ADVM-043 in doses up to 1.5 x 1013 vg/kg were safetly administered and well tolerated. But protein expression didn't meet a clinically meaningful level, the company says.

"The next steps will be to conduct additional preclinical studies, utilizing our gene therapy expertise and platform technology, to determine the best candidates to advance forward in development for the rare disease programs," says CEO Leone Patterson, adding that an update to the plans will come in the first half of next year.

It says it's on track to initiate the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial for ADVM-022 in patients with wet AMD.