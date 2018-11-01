More on Hercules Capital Q3

Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) Q3 distributable net operating income of $32.6M, or 34 cents per share, beats consensus estimate of 31 cents.

Compares with $25.8M, or 31 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

Increase primarily due to a higher average debt investment balance between periods and a slight increase in core yield to 12.7% in Q3 2018 from 12.6% in the year-ago period.

Q3 net investment income of $29.3M, or 31 cents, compared with $24.0M, or 29 cents, a year ago.

HTGC +0.1% in after-hours trading.

