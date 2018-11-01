Seritage Growth -1.4% after Q3 miss

Seritage Growth (NYSE:SRG), the REIT formed in 2015 to acquire properties from Sears Holdings (SHLD), slips 1.4% in after-hours trading as Q3 FFO loss of 1 cent a share misses the only analyst estimate for FFO of 13 cents.

Q3 total NOI of $35.7M, down from $43.6M in the year-ago quarter; decrease is primarily driven by reduced rental income under the master lease with Sears Holdings as a result of recapture and termination activity at SRG's wholly-owned properties.

Seritage also sold interests in five unconsolidated JV properties during Q4 2017 and, YTD 2018, sold 16 wholly-owned properties and 50% interests in three wholly-owned properties, which contributed to the decrease in total NOI.

During Q3, signed new leases totaling 933,000 square feet, including new retail leases totaling 546,000 square feet at an average rent of $13.71 PSF.

On a same-space basis, new retail rents averaged 3.8x prior rents for space currently or formerly occupied by Sears Holdings.

