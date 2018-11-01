Report: GM halts facility upgrades as Barra makes case for cost cuts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is postponing planned renovations to its design studios in Michigan and halting a project to update its global propulsion headquarters in an effort to save money, Automotive News reports.

Plans for the Detroit-area projects, which were expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, were detailed in a letter sent yesterday to GM employees by CEO Mary Barra, according to the report.

"Today, our structural costs are not aligned with the market realities nor the transformational priorities ahead," Barra reportedly said in the letter. "We must take significant actions now to address this while our company and the economy are strong."

An earlier report today said GM was offering voluntary severance packages to 18K salaried workers in North America.