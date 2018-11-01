Motorola beats on profits, raises full-year guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) topped profit expectations with its third-quarter results and raised EPS expectations for the full year.

Operating earnings fell 15% to $294M (down 10% to $452M on non-GAAP basis) despite double-digit revenue gains, as cost of sales rose along with SG&A and R&D costs.

Operating margin (non-GAAP) was 24.3%, down from a year-ago 25%. Non-GAAP EPS rose 27% to $1.94.

Backlog rose 6% to $9.5B.

Net sales breakout: Products, $1.15B (up 16.4%); Services, $711M (up 8.4%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue growth of 13.5% and EPS of $2.50-$2.55 (light of consensus for $2.58). For the full year, it sees revenue growth of 14.5% and is boosting guidance for EPS to $7.00-$7.05 (above consensus for $6.86) from a previous $6.79-$6.89.

