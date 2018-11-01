Trupanion ends rewards program test, says it's unrelated to regulatory inquiries

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) says it ended a rewards program test for partner hospitals because it didn't produce the desired results. The move was unrelated to any regulatory inquiries, it said.

The provider of medical insurance for dogs and cats issued the statement in response to "market speculation and misinformation in the investment community."

TRUP closed down 7.6% on Thursday; and is down 0.1% in after-hours trading.

The company has had discussions with regulators and, "as of today, we have no reason to believe that any state regulator believes that our business model violates the letter, or spirit, of insurance regulations with respect to these issues," the company said in a statement.

