Boingo beats with record revenues, updates guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) topped revenue expectations with its Q3 earnings report, hitting a sales record of $65.3M.

The number was driven by broad gains: Military/multifamily revenue rose 56% to $21.7M; Wholesale Wi-Fi rose 41.4% to $11.7M; and DAS revenue rose 12.2% to $24.4M.

That led to a narrower net loss (of $0.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $3.5M). EBITDA rose 17.8% to $23.3M.

Net cash from operations was $38.1M (up 89.7%); free cash flow was $8.5M, vs. an outflow of $2.7M last year.

For the full year, it's updating guidance for revenues of $243M-$250M; EPS of -$0.24 to -$0.12; and EBITDA of $87M-$92M.

