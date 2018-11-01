UPS to stop picking up heavy items for shipments ahead of union vote

UPS says it will stop picking up shipments of heavy items next Wednesday to avoid potential freight disruptions before union voting on a tentative contract ends on Nov. 11.

“Because we do not have a guarantee against a work stoppage, we cannot afford to put our customers’ volume at risk of being stranded in our system,” UPS says.

UPS Freight workers rejected a tentative contract last month and are voting on an updated offer from the company; a contract extension expires on Nov. 12, after which the 11K Teamsters members could go on strike.

But a strike in UPS Freight, the company's industrial trucking unit, would be far less severe for the company - and the broader U.S. economy - than it would be in its small-package network, which represents 243K package-truck drivers, sorters and other workers who help deliver millions of packages daily to homes and businesses.