McKesson says Chairman/CEO Hammergren to retire, succeeded by Tyler

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) says Chairman and CEO John Hammergren will retire effective March 31, 2019, to be succeeded as CEO by current President and COO Brian Tyler.

Current lead independent director Edward Mueller will succeed Hammergren as Chairman, also effective April 1; Tyler will remain as President.

Hammergren became MCK's President and CEO in 2001 and Chairman in 2002 after joining the company in 1996 to lead McKesson Health Systems.

Tyler is a 21-year veteran at MCK, and has served as chairman of the management board of McKesson Europe, led the company's pharmaceutical distribution and related businesses in North America, and has been Executive VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development.