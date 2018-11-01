Canadian Natural to shut some production amid heavy oil discounts

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +5.8% ) is sharply higher after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations and suspending some oil sands production amid weak prices for Western Canadian heavy crude.

CNQ says it cut heavy crude production by 10K-15K bbl/day in October and is targeting 45K-55K bbl/day in November and December to avoid selling into the deeply discounted market, and trims its FY 2018 production guidance to 802K-868K bbl/day vs. its previously forecast of 815K-885K bbl/day.

CNQ is not the only Canadian company reacting to the widening price discounts: Cenovus Energy (CVE +3.8% ) said yesterday it was limiting production, and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -3.3% ) says it will move up a planned maintenance that will remove up to 6K bbl/day of crude from the market (Q3 results).

CNQ President Tim McKay tells the Globe and Mail that prospects are good for a return to more normal markets by the end of 2019, with Enbridge's planned completion of a 350K bbl/day expansion of its Line 3 pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and an anticipated 250K bbl/day increase in crude-by-rail capacity.