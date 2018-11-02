T-Mobile, Sprint sign $533M reciprocal spectrum lease

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) have signed a reciprocal long-term spectrum lease deal that comes to $533M, T-Mobile disclosed in an SEC filing.

That's a "distinct transaction" from the two companies' planned $26.5B merger, T-Mobile says, and so it should survive any failure of the tie-up.

But an analyst tells FierceWireless that at that price, "it should be a pretty significant number of leases."

Lease payments are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, T-Mobile says.

Spectrum sharing among carriers isn't uncommon, but not usually at this size.

