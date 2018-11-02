Equities roar on U.S.-China trade developments

Stocks across the globe are advancing rapidly on positive trade developments between the U.S and China.

President Trump has asked officials in his administration to start drafting terms of a trade deal with Beijing, sources told Bloomberg, which reported that multiple agencies are involved in the effort.

Hopes are for reaching an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the G20 summit in Argentina.

Asia: Nikkei +2.6% ; Hang Seng +3.6% ; Shanghai +2.5% ; Sensex +1.8% .

European futures: FTSE 100 +1.2% .

U.S. futures: Dow +0.9% ; S&P +0.9% ; Nasdaq +0.8% .

Oil is up 0.1% at $63.76/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1234/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 3.17%.

