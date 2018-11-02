EU floats new Irish border compromise

EU negotiators have floated a tentative Brexit plan to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, FT reports.

Northern Ireland would remain in a deep customs union with the bloc, applying the union's full "customs code" and following many single market regulations, while the U.K. would be in a more "bare-bones" customs arrangement, in which it would apply a common external tariff on imports from outside the union and rules of origin.

