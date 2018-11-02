U.S. grants oil waivers under Iran sanctions

Oil is set for its biggest weekly loss since February as the U.S. reportedly agreed to let eight countries - including Japan, India and South Korea - keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on the OPEC producer.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will formally announce the number of exemptions later today ahead of a deadline at midnight on Sunday.

Beyond that point, any country unloading a tanker from Iran risks the full wrath of the U.S. government.

Crude futures -0.2% to $63.58/bbl.

