Gladstone Capital announces offering of 6.125% notes due 2023
Nov. 02, 2018
- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has priced a public offering of $50M of 6.125% Notes due November 1, 2023, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after November 1, 2020.
- The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.125% per year payable quarterly on February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning February 1, 2019.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $7.5M of Notes.
- The Company expects to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “GLADD.”
- The Notes are expected to be delivered on or about November 6.
- The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to fund new investment opportunities, and for other general corporate purposes.