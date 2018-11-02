Gray announces upsizing and pricing of $750M of 7.0% senior notes due 2027

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has priced at 100% par its previously announced private offering of $750M (from $500M) of 7.0% senior notes due 2027 by Gray Escrow, Inc., a special purpose wholly owned subsidiary of Gray.

The offering of the Notes is expected to close on November 16 and the proceeds of the offering will be funded into an escrow account.

The Notes are being offered to finance, together with cash on hand and anticipated debt facilities and indebtedness of Gray, the acquisition of Raycom Media, Inc. which is expected to close in December 2018.