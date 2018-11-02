Scientific Games completes acquisition of Don Best

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) completed its previously announced acquisition of Don Best Sports Corporation and DBS Canada Corporation, enhancing its sports betting portfolio and managed trading services with real-time data and pricing resources.

Barry Cottle, Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, said, "Don Best's world-class sports betting trading operation completes our full-service sports betting solution and enhances our ability to provide customers with a complete managed sportsbook. Don Best's unrivalled pricing, trading and data services, combined with our new marketing services and OpenBet, our global leading sports betting technology platform, uniquely fortifies our position as the world's leading sports betting provider, ready to help our customers win in the emerging U.S. sports betting market and beyond."

Previously: Scientific Games announces acquisition of Don Best Sports (Oct. 9)