AquaVenture Holdings's CEO to step down

Douglas Brown will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS) and Seven Seas Water effective at the end of 2018 but will remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue to serve in a full-time capacity, focusing on contributing to the execution of our M&A efforts.

Anthony Ibarguen will be promoted to the role of CEO and President, effective January 1, 2019 and will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Ibarguen will also retain the role of Chief Executive Officer at Quench, which he has held since 2010.

Lee Muller will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of AquaVenture Holdings and Seven Seas Water.

Olaf Krohg will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Seven Seas Water, effective January 1, 2019.

Frederick Hung will be promoted to President of Seven Seas Water, effective January 1, 2019.