United States Steel announces $300M share repurchase authorization and redemption of 2020 senior notes

The Board of Directors of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has authorized a $300M stock repurchase program, funded from cash on hand, and the repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares.

On December 3, 2018, the next business day after the redemption date, the Company will redeem for cash all of its outstanding 7.375% Senior Notes due in 2020, ~$356M at the redemption price of 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date.

The redemption will be funded by a combination of cash on hand and repatriated borrowings under the new USSK credit facility.