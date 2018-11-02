AquaVenture Holdings acquires AUC Group and expands corporate credit agreement

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of AUC Acquisitions Holdings, LLC for ~$130M, including ~$128M cash and 121,956 company's ordinary shares.

The acquisition of AUC expands WAAS solutions in the wastewater treatment and water reuse businesses.

The Company amended its $150M senior secured credit agreement on November 1 to increase its borrowings to $260M and to reduce the interest rate for the existing $150M loan by 50 bps on both the variable and fixed portions.